Fredrica Mogherini: A left wing representative of a diluted voice

PNN/ Bethlehem/

The 44 year old diplomat has climbed her way to the top in the world of politics in a short period, and so did her views on Palestine.

The EU and Israel share a long common history “marked by growing interdependence and cooperation… and share the same values of democracy, respect for freedom and rule of law and are committed to an open international economic system based on market principles,” is the EU official website say, and as such defines the parameters of European officials’ statements.

This ever lasting relationship between the EU and Israel may have contradicted with the personal stands of Mogherini.

– In her youth, Mogherini had been a left-wing activist and member of Socialist parties and humanitarian organizations, including UN and FAO

– At the start of her career, she met with the late Palestinian president Yasser Arafat, and did her PhD in the relation between State and Religion in Islam

– She joined anti-racism campaigns and embraced diversity in Europe

– After six months of becoming Italy’s Foreign Minister in 2014, she was elected to become EU’s high representative

Following Trump declaring Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, Mogherini reiterated EU position, saying Jerusalem should be capital of two states, a goal which must be achieved through direct negotiations, adding that the EU respects the international consensus on Jerusalem.

This follows frequent condemnations of the illegal expansion of Israeli settlements in the Occupied West Bank, in line with the UN Security Council 2334 resolution adopted in December 2016.

On the other hand, according to a Reuters report, by some in Israel, the EU is perceived as being too pro-Palestinian, partly because of its opposition to Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank, in addition to Sweden’s recognition of a Palestinian state in 2014 under Mogherini.

In conclusion, the Palestinian people who may have been fond of Mogherini the activist and politician, may have now become divided between those who hold on to their admiration, and those who are about to adopt a new position on the diplomat.