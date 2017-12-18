Presidency condemns US veto, considers it mockery of international community

RAMALLAH/PNN/

The Palestinian presidency Monday condemned the US veto on a draft resolution on Jerusalem, calling it a mockery of the international community and a concession to the Israeli occupation and aggression.

Presidential spokesman Nabil Abu Rudeineh said, “The US veto in the UN Security Council today on a draft resolution rejecting the recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel stands against the international consensus, contravenes the resolutions of international community and Security Council resolutions and represents a complete bias with the occupation and aggression.”

Abu Rudeina stressed that this veto would lead to further isolation of the US and is a provocation of the international community.

He said: “We will continue our measures in the United Nations and in all international institutions to defend the rights of our people.”

This Palestinian reaction came after the United States Monday vetoed a UN Security Council draft resolution rejecting US President Donald Trump’s recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, and his plans to move the embassy from Tel Aviv to the city.

The draft resolution, proposed and drafted by Egypt, was backed by the 14 member states who considered the US decision illegal and contradicts international law and the will of the international community.

With this final veto, the US has officially used its power as a permanent member of the UNSC to support Israel 43 times.

Nikki Haley, the US ambassador to the UN, announced her country’s plans to veto the draft resolution hours before the vote.

The vote on the draft resolution came less than two weeks after Trump’s infamous speech, which reversed decades of US policy on the status of Jerusalem and the Palestinian-Israeli conflict.

The Palestinian Authority announced that it will take the vote to the UN General Assembly, where “the US will not be able to use this privilege,” said the minister of foreign affairs and expatriates Riyad al-Malki.

source ; WAFA News Agancy