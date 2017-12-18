Abbas will pay a visit to Saudi Arabia and France

Bethlehem/PNN/

President Mahmoud Abbas is scheduled to arrive in the Saudi capital Riyadh on Tuesday for an official visit, said Bassam al-Agha, Palestine’s ambassador to Saudi Arabia.

Agha told Voice of Palestine radio that President Abbas will meet with Saudi King Salman bin Abdul-Aziz and Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman, during which he will brief them on the recent US’ decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

Abbas will discuss with the Saudi King and the Crown Prince bilateral relations as well as brief them on the latest developments in the Palestinian issue, he said.

Agha dismissed reports circulated on the social media that Abbas has come under pressure from Saudi Arabia. He said such reports aim to undermine Saudi-Palestinian relations.

For his part Palestine’s ambassador to France Salman Al-Harfi announced that President Mahmoud Abbas will travel to France on Thursday for a two-day visit to coordinate positions and discuss the latest developments and France’s important role in the political process.

Al-Harfi told the official Voice of Palestine radio on Monday that Abbas will visit Saudi Arabia on Tuesday to discuss the latest developments as well as US President Donald Trump’s decision to recognize Jerusalem as capital of Israel.

The Palestinian ambassador to France pointed out that the ongoing European and international popular efforts, especially in Paris, will reflect positively on the recognition of the State of Palestine by France