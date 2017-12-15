Israeli Forces Kill 4 in Palestine During Clashes

Bethlehem/PNN/

Israeli Occupation Forces Kill four Palestine During Clashes in the West Bank and Gaza atrip in additions of hundreds wounded on fraiday.

According local reports the clashes between Palestinians and Israeli forces left four dead and hundreds wounded Friday by live ammunition and rubber coated steel bullets.

Thousands of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, the West Bank and East Jerusalem are continuing mobilizations against U.S. President Donald Trump’s recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

Six more have been killed during clashes this week, bringing the total death toll to 10.

In the Gaza Strip, protesters gathered by the northern border with Israel to hurl rocks at Israeli forces, Israeli soldiers opened fire, killing two protesters, including Ibrahim Abu Thuraya, a 29-year-old man who lost his two legs during a 2008 israeli missile strike on Gaza, and leaving 150 wounded.

Clashes also took place across the West Bank, where Israeli forces shot and killed two Palestinian men.

The Palestinian Health Ministry confirmed the death of 18-year-old Muhammad al-Adam, who was shot multiple times by Israeli forces after an alleged stabbing attempt in al-Bireh, near the city of Ramallah.

In the Jerusalem governorate town of Anata, on the border with the Jerusalem municipality, 29-year-old Bassel Mustafa Muhammad Ibrahim died after being shot in the chest by Israeli forces.

In East Jerusalem, Palestinians marched from the Al-Aqsa compound in the Old City towards Damascus Gate after Friday prayers. They were met with riot police mounted on horses.

In Bethlehem 39 Palestinian were wounded by live ammunition and rubber coated steel bullets in clashes in the north entrance of the city.

Wounded Palestinians were also reported in the West Bank towns of Qalqilya, Nablus and Tulkarem.

TO support independent Palestinian News, please SHARE or DONATE to our support PNN campaign:

https://www.gofundme.com/PalestineNewsNetwork