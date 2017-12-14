Israeli Air force strikes Gaza following alleged attack on Israel

PNN/ Gaza/

Israeli Occupation Air force on Thursday early hours stroke several sites in the Gaza strip, after four rockets were allegedly fired from Gaza to Israel.

Israeli media claimed that the rockets were fired towards military Hamas sites in the strip. However, Palestinian security officials said the targets have been the subject of more than ten strikes, causing severe damage to the properties.

These sites suffered significant damage while nearby homes suffered minor damage, according to the source, which also reports light injuries.

According to Israeli media, on Wednesday night, the Iron domes in Sderot, south of Gaza, stopped two rockets which were fired from Gaza, while the third one exploded in open area in Eshkol.