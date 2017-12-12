Health Ministry: Two Palestinians killed in Israeli shelling on Gaza

PNN/ Gaza/

Two Palestinians were killed in Israeli strikes on northern Gaza on Tuesday afternoon.

The Palestinian ministry of Health announced that two youths were killed after an Israeli scouting plane in Beit Lahia town, northern Gaza strip.

The ministry said that the two bodies of martyrs were moved to the Indonesian Hospital in the strip, while another youth is still suffering injuries.

By Saturday, four other Gazans were killed in the clashes that broke out in Khan Younis city in the strip.

Today, Tuesday, marks the sixth day of clashes in Gaza and the West Bank following Trump’s decision to declare Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, with over 1,500 Palestinians injured with teargas, robber bullets and live ammunition fired by the Israeli army.