IOF arrest 21 Palestinians in overnight West Bank raids 

PNN/ Bethlehem/

The Palestinians Prisoners’ Society (PPS) has reported that Israeli soldiers abducted, at night and throughout dawn hours Monday, at least twenty-one Palestinians, during violent and extensive military invasions and searched of homes, in the occupied West Bank.

The Bethlehem office of the PPS said the soldiers abducted three youths from the city and the areas surrounding it. In addition, soldiers invaded Beit Jala city, west of Bethlehem, broke into a Palestinian home, and used its rooftop as a monitoring post and military tower.

In Jenin, northern West Bank, soldiers arrested a former political prisoner Khader Adnan, and two others from ‘Arraba and ‘Ejja towns.

In Nablus as well, the soldiers arrested four Palestinians., one former political prisoner, and another man from Salfit.

From Ramallah, IOF arrested a child, and in Hebron, IOF arrested six youths whose ages ranged between 18- 20 years.

The soldiers also installed many roadblocks at the main roads leading to Sa’ir and Halhoul towns, in addition to Hebron’s northern road, before stopping and searching dozens of cars, and interrogated many Palestinians while inspecting their ID cards.

In addition, the army installed roadblocks, east of Ramallah, and placed concrete blocks on the main road between Ramallah and al-Biereh, and the al-Jalazoun refugee camp.