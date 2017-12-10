Clashes with IOF renewed by early morning hours 

PNN/ Bethlehem/

Clashes between Palestinian youths and Israeli Occupation Forces (IOF) were renewed this morning, especially after school students carried out demonstrations against the new U.S. decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

Clashes erupted in Aida refugee camp, northern Bethlehem, after students in the area went out to protest near the military tower, checkpoint and wall in the camp.

IOF responded with firing teargas grenades towards the students, causing dozens to suffer teargas inhalation. In addition, IOF arrested a 14 year old child from the camp, taking him to an unknown destination.

Protests also went out in Al-Arroub refugee camp, south of Bethlehem, where Israeli soldiers responded with heavy teargas and rubber-coated metal bullets.

Today, Sunday, is the fifth day of demonstrations which began immediately after the U.S. president, Donald Trump signed the proclamation to start the process of moving the U.S. Israeli embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem: a move that was denounced by the international community, and welcomed by Israel.