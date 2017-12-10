Christian Palestinians will receive Mike Pence “with shoes”

Bethlehem/PNN/Monjed Jadou –

Christian Palestinians, along with Muslims, held a protest in front of Nativity Church after Sunday prayers, to express there rejection of US President Donald Trump’s decision to consider Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

The protesters assure that they would not meet his deputy Mike Pines because of his US administration pro-Israel positions.

Participants also raised Palestinian flags and slogans in English and Arabic denouncing American decision on jerusalem and warning against US Vice President’s visit to the city.

George Zeina who spoke on behalf Palestinian factions, Follow – up Christian Committee and Christian institutions in Bethlehem, stressed the popular position that rejects USA Vice President visit to the city, which carries the meaning of war and aggression.

Zeina added that Trump decision to consider Jerusalem as the capital of Israel harms Palestinian Christians and Muslims he said also that US president have no right to forget religious and historical significance of the city and its indigenous inhabitants.

He assur that Trump decision is against international laws and conventions and will not change the Christian and Islamic reality of the city.

He called on international community to challenge this American arrogance and pressure Trump to withdraw his decision on Jerusalem adding that the Christian in the city is not welcoming US Vice President Mike Pines visit.

Revolutionary Council member of Fatah movement, Mohammed Lahham, called for not receiving the US Vice President in Bethlehem.

He said: “We will receive US vice president with shoes and more.”

He added that Mike Pines unwelcome person and would be expelled from Bethlehem.

On Thursday, senior Fatah official Jibril Rajoub said that Pence was “unwelcome” in Palestine.

“In the name of Fatah I say that we will not welcome Trump’s deputy in the Palestinian Territories.

He asked to meet (Abbas) on the 19th of this month in Bethlehem, such a meeting will not take place,” Jibril Rajoub stated.

On response for the reports that Palestinians not meeting and welcoming Mike Pence a spokesperson for Vice President said that by refusing to meet the latter during his upcoming trip to the region, the PA was turning its back on a dialogue about the future of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict.

It is unfortunate that the Palestinian Authority is walking away again from an opportunity to discuss the future of the region, the White House lamented in a statement released Sunday evening.

Pence is expected to visit the region later this month. He is set to travel to Israel and to the West Bank city of Bethlehem.

It was not clear what Rajoub’s remarks meant for the West Bank portion of Pence’s trip, but Politico reported Thursday that Pence “still intends to meet with Abbas and Palestinian leaders and thinks any decision to pull out of the meeting would be counterproductive,” a White House official was quoted as saying.

