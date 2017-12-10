150 Palestinians arrested, 1200 injured since Trump Jerusalem move

PNN/ Ramallah/

The Palestinian Prisoner’s Society (PPS) on Sunday said that Israeli Occupation Forces and police have detained a total of 150 Palestinians since US recognized Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

According to PPS, the highest percentage of arrets took place in Jerusalem, with 40 people detained, including four women who were later released. In Hebron, 30 Palestinians were detained, including a woman. 14 Palestinians were arrested from the West Bank, including six men from Jericho, two from Bethlehem and two others from Ramallah.

On the other hand, 1250 Palestinians have been injured by IOF during protests and clashes following the recognition on Wednesday night.

According to the Palestinian Health Ministry, a total of 1250 people have been injured, 150 of whom were injured by live fire by the Israeli army.