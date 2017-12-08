Two killed, 270 injured in Gaza and West Bank protests for Jerusalem

PNN/ Gaza/

Two Palestinians have been killed and at least 270 were injured in protests that erupted in the West Bank and Gaza, following U.S. president, Donald Trump recognized Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

The protests went out following the Friday prayers in all Palestinian cities, including Jerusalem, Bethlehem, Ramallah, Hebron, Jenin, Nablus and Gaza, where protesters burned Israeli and U.S. flags or stomped on Trump posters in displays of anger.

The Israeli military reported protests at 30 locations across the West Bank and Gaza Strip, and said Israeli forces arrested six people.

Israeli forces responded with teargas and live ammunition. They attacked the protesters and journalists covering the clashes.

By 5 O’Clock, two Palestinians had been killed in clashes at the eastern borders of Gaza, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health.

In addition, 270 have been injured on Friday alone, 13 of whom were wounded by live fire, 47 by rubber bullets, and dozens more suffered from tear gas inhalation, medics said.

The angry protests started on Wednesday night when Trump signed the proclamation to start the process of moving the U.S. Israeli embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

The move was denounced on an official level by the majority of international community, including the European Union, United Nations, the Vatican, and many other countries. In addition, thousands went out to the streets against the decision.