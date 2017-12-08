Palestine: new Head of mission for EU border assistance EU BAM Rafah

Brusel /PNN/

The EU’s Political and Security Committee has appointed Günther Freisleben, a high-ranking police official serving in the Baden-Wuerttemberg police, as new Head of the European Union border assistance Mission for the Rafah Crossing Point, EU BAM Rafah.

EU BAM Rafah is mandated to provide a third party presence at the Rafah crossing point to contribute to building confidence between the Government of Israel and the Palestinian Authority, including through building up the Palestinian capacity on all aspects of border management at Rafah.

The mission maintains readiness to redeploy to the Rafah Crossing Point once the political and security situation allows.

The mission’s current mandate runs until 30 June 2018 and the mission’s budget for the period between 1 July 2017 and 30 June 2018 amounts to € 1.98 million.