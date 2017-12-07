LIVE: Palestinians continue protests against Trump decision

PNN/ Bethlehem/

Following Trump’s decision to move the American embassy from Tel-Aviv to Jerusalem, Palestinians all over the West Bank and occupied Jerusalem carried out protests at contact points, while Israeli Occupation Forces responded with teargas and sound grenades.

Palestinians took the streets of Bethlehem at the 300 military checkpoint, where hundreds carried out a protest and clashes broke out:

مباشر جماهير بيت لحم تنتصر نصرة للقدس Posted by PNN Network on Thursday, December 7, 2017

Protests also broke out in Ramallah, Qalqilia and Jerusalem, denouncing the move.