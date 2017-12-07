Haniyeh says the Peace Process is dead and calls for an uprising

He also demanded lifting the sanctions on the Gaza Strip, stopping all security coordination with the occupation and lifting the siege on Gaza.

He said that, Jerusalem has always been targeted, Jerusalem is united, not Eastern or Western, it is an Arab Palestinian Islamic and the capital of Palestine. Jerusalem is ours and all of us do not recognize the legitimacy of the occupation and there is no existence for “Israel”.

He demanded that Palestinians unite in an explicit declaration.

He stressed that the so-called peace process is dead once and for all. There is no such thing as a partner with the Palestinian people in the peace process with the Palestinian people.