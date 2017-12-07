Ambassador: EU will not transfer embassy to Jerusalem

Brusel /PNN/

The European Union’s (EU) Ambassador to Israel, Emanuele Giaufret, said the EU embassy will remain in Tel Aviv and will not be moved to Jerusalem.

“The European Union will not follow the example of US President Donald Trump and move its embassy to Jerusalem,” Giaufret said in remarks broadcast on Israel’s Channel 7yesterday.

“There is a UN resolution on this issue and the issue of Jerusalem must be raised in the negotiations between Israel and the Palestinians,” he said.

The ambassador explained that it was “not good” for the EU to take a new position before the negotiations, adding that “Jerusalem is an important and sensitive issue for all religions. It is important that we make an effort that understands each other’s sensitivities”.

The ambassador reiterated the European Union’s position on the two-state solution which is considered “the only solution to settle the conflict”.

“We believe that most Israelis agree with this solution,” he said.

Giaufret said that contacts between the EU and the US continue on the issue of Jerusalem, adding that “if the United States made a good offer for peace, we will support it. We do not need or want to be leaders”.

The European Union has warned of the negative consequences of any unilateral steps to change the status of Jerusalem.