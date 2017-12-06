US Vice President is to pay a visit to Bethlehem despite tense relation with the USA

PNN/ Bethlehem/

US Vice President Mike Pence said on Wednesday he would visit Bethlehem despite the tense relations between Palestine and the United States.

Pence said he would visit Bethlehem despite strained relations with the Palestinians. Last month, PNN reported that Pens would pay an official visit to Palestine in December to visit Bethlehem. The US vice president’s visit will include several other countries including, Egypt, Jordan and Saudi Arabia as part of his tour, according to sources. He will also visit the Occupation state of Israel.

