Senior White House official said that Donald Trump to declare recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital on Wednesday

PNN/ Washington/

A senior White House official said that the U.S. President Donald Trump will declare his recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital on Wednesday. While Trump intends to move the U.S. embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, he will sign a waiver delaying the move by six months, according to American law.

He explained that Trump’s announcement is a mere acknowledgment of the fact that all Israeli government institutions are already based in Jerusalem, stressing that issues of borders and sovereignty will be determined through negotiations between Palestinians and Israelis, ” an acknowledgement of reality seems like an important change.”

officials said that moving the embassy take years and that Trump will sign a waiver delaying that move once again in the future, until all preparations for moving it are finished.

They also said that Trump remains committed to achieving a peace between Palestine and Israel and that he believes such an agreement can be reached.

Trump on called some of the Arab leaders to talk about on moving the Israeli embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. He discussed the issue with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, Egyptian Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and Jordanian King Abdullah II, according to data released by the Royal Royal Court and the Egyptian and Palestinian leaderships.

President Mahmud Abbas’s spokesman, Nabil Abu Rdeneh, said Abbas warned Trump of the dangers of such a decision to Middle East peace efforts as well as security and stability in the region and the world.

King Abdullah of Jordan issued a statement telling Trump that such a decision would have “dangerous repercussions on the stability and security of the region” and would obstruct US efforts to resume Arab-Israeli peace talks.

The White House confirmed that Trump will continue to make calls as the announcement of his decision approaches, after he postponed the announcement, ​​which was scheduled to be issued on Monday.