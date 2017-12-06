Israeli Occupation Forces storming Aida Camp in Jan. 2017

Israeli Occupation Forces arrests 8 Palestinians in different West Bank cities and refugee camps

2 hours ago Human Rights, National News 221 Views

PNN/ Bethlehem/

Israeli occupation forces (IOF) arrested 8 Palestinians at dawn Wednesday during ongoing overnight raids in the West Bank. They raided the houses of different Palestinians in Tulkarem, Beit Fajjar, Al-Abyat, and Hebron before arresting them.

The Israeli occupation forces closed the entrances of  Ya’abed town, south of Jenin and began raids on the outskirts of the town.

Clashes also broke out between Israeli forces and Palestinians at the entrance of al-Arroub refugee camp, south of Hebron, soldiers who took over rooftops fired rubber-coated metal bullets and stun grenades at the stone-throwing Palestinian youths and homes in the camp.

 

TO continue reading independent Palestinian News please  SHARE or DONATE to our support PNN campaign:

https://www.gofundme.com/PalestineNewsNetwork

 

All Rights Reserved © Palestine News Network 2015