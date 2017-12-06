Palestinians burning Trump pictures protesting his intention to recognize Jerusalem as Israel capital 

Bethlehem/PNN/

A Group of Palestinian activists burnt us President Donald Trump pictures in the city of Bethlehem in the west bank in protest against US president’s decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel capital a move that Palestinians have rejected.

Dozens of activists in the city of Bethlehem gathered in the courtyard of the Nativity church and carried US President Donald Trump with an x-label pictures denouncing his statements is anti-Palestinian.

The activists also chanted national slogans in which they attacked Trump Declaration which is anti-Palestinian and pro-Israel positions.

Some activists took off their shoes and hit Trump’s pictures before burning his picture and chanted slogans that America was the head of the snake assuring that Palestinian people will not surrender.

Munther Amira Chairman of Popular Struggle Coordination Committee told PNN reporter in Bethlehem that burning Trump pictures in the courtyard of the Nativity carries many messages, most important one is that we as Palestinians denouncing these American crimes that come within the framework of supporting occupying state positions, stressing it represents a message to the US administration we are not surrendering .

He added:” the event was a message to US Vice President Mike Pines how might visit Bethlehem that he is unwelcome person because of his recent statements supporting Israel.

For her part PLO Executive Committee Member Hanan Ashrawi strongly condemned US President Donald Trump’s decision to relocate the embassy to Jerusalem

“Today US President Donald Trump called Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and other Arab leaders informing them of his decision to relocate the U.S. embassy to Jerusalem,” she said in a statement.

Ashrawi added: “Despite repeated words of advice and caution from all concerned and from global leaders, President Trump seems to be hell-bent on annihilating the chances of peace and destroying the stability and security of the entire region and beyond, provoking violence and playing into the hands of extremists and terrorists around the world. He is willfully committing an act of the utmost folly which is not only illegal but also designed to inflame religious and spiritual sentiments, and raise the specter of sectarianism and religious strife. It simultaneously emboldens the most aggressive, hardline and warmongering elements in Israel to guarantee the destruction of the two-state solution.

“As a global power, the US would do well not to encourage violence, chaos and extremism. Rather than becoming complicit in Israel’s lawlessness and impunity, it should promote justice, fairness, democracy, and peace. We call on President Trump to rescind this disastrous decision before it is too late.

“The enormity and severity of the situation should also send a strong message to the international community to curb such behavior whose ramifications and consequences cannot be contained and to step in to rescue the chances of peace by preventing a new cycle of chaos and violence.”