Bethlehem: The Environmental Education Center launched its 8th Conference under the title “Green Education

PNN/Bethlehem/

The Environmental Education Center of the Lutheran Evangelical Church in Jordan and the Holy Land, launched its 8th Conference on Environmental Education under the title “Green Education: Assessment, Failures, Solutions and Experiences” at the Jasser Palace Hotel in Bethlehem. This conference is an Environmental initiatives, and of message of change for a big step in our environment.

Head of Palestinian Curriculum development Center, Tharwat Zeid, and The Minister of Education and Higher Education, Sabri Saydem attended the conference. Saydem said that currently schools are now practicing sustainability, by returning to organic agriculture and benefiting from canteens. At the same time, the ministry will sign the clean energy project agreement with educational institutions, which includes the use of solar energy in the lighting and heating of schools and the allocation of surplus in the development of its facilities

Deputy Chairman of The environment quality Authority, Jamil Al-Motwer, said that the conference is in line with the international trends in the adoption of environmental education policies as one of the most effective tools in the protection of the environment at a time when the 1972 Stockholm Declaration adopted the principle of the role of young generations in the protection of the environment. Executive Director of the Center for Environmental Education, Simon Awad, explained that, this year, we will conclude a follow-up committee to implement the plan of action that we will build, but to follow up on what has not been implemented at the last seven conferences, to build on the results that have already been achieved and to build on them.

Bishop Munib Yunnan – Bishop of the Lutheran Evangelical Church in Jordan and the Holy Land attended the conference along with Palestinian official bodies. They all stressed the importance of adopting the conclusions of the conference in order to protect the Palestinian environment. Especially as the environment does not get its fair share of discussion in the society. They also stressed the importance of recommendations for the conference in order to help continuous improvement for the Palestinian environment.