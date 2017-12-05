Turkish President threats cutting diplomatic ties with Israel if the U.S recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital

PNN/ Bethlehem/

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, talked about the U.S. President Donald Trump’s potential decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital he said that if it happened it will “result in Turkey’s cutting diplomatic ties with Israel.” He added that this is a”is “red line for Muslims.”

The White House Said The Turkish premier’s announcement follows comments by the diplomatic adviser of Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas who had previously announced that if Trump follows through with the move the Palestinian leadership would “stop contacts” with the U.S. Abbas diplomatic advisor, Majdi Khaldi, said on Tuesday the U.S. would lose credibility as a Mideast mediator if Trump goes ahead with the move.

Trump has delayed announcing his final Decision on Moving U.S. Embassy to Jerusalem. Officials have said a possible recognition might come this week, prompting mounting Arab and Muslim criticism.

Arab League representatives were to discuss the Jerusalem controversy on Tuesday. The organization said on Monday that Trump’s possible recognition would constitute “naked aggression” against Muslims and Arabs. according to Reuters.

