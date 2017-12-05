Trump informs Palestinian president his decision to move the US embassy to Jerusalem

Ramallah/PNN/

US President Donald Trump inform Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas his decision to move the US embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

Palestinian Presidential spokesman Nabil Abu Rudeineh said that President Abbas was informed by Trump in phone call that us will move US embassy to Jerusalem.

Abu Rudeineh added that President Abbas warned of the seriousness of the repercussions of such a decision on the peace process and security and stability in the region and the world.

Abu Rudeina also added that the President will continue his contacts with world leaders and leaders to prevent such unacceptable action.