Israeli forces storm Palestinian cities and arrests 10 Palestinians

PNN/ Bethlehem/

The Israeli occupation forces (IOF) arrested 10 Palestinians from different West Bank areas at dawn and last night.

According to local sources in Hebron, the occupation forces arrested a 22 years old Palestinian during an incursion of Deir Samt town west of Hebron.

Israeli forces stormed five houses in Badras town, west of Ramallah. They also searched the village of Bani Zeid. Israeli forces stormed a cafe in Beit Jala terrorizing people inside.

Israeli security service detained Palestinians from Kufr Aqab neighborhood north of Jerusalem including a woman and her two minor sons and three other minors, according to Wadi Hilweh Information Center.

Israeli occupation forces stormed the town of Kafr dan west of Jenin last night, causing clashes in which Palestinians suffocated with teargas. The Israeli occupation forces set up a barrier at the entrance followed by an incursion into the town, where Palestinian youths threw stones at soldiers and followed them on the main street of the town.

TO continue reading independent Palestinian News please SHARE or DONATE to our support PNN campaign:

https://www.gofundme.com/PalestineNewsNetwork