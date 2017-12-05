Israeli bulldozers demolished buildings in Shu’fat refugee camp

Israeli bulldozers demolished buildings under construction in the Ras Shehadeh neighborhood near Shu’fat refugee camp in the center of occupied Jerusalem on Tuesday

 A military force, accompanied by the municipal staff before and during the demolition, while clashes broke out with the citizens in the vicinity of the demolition site.

According to WAFA, They also handed Palestinian owners of other buildings demolition orders for construction without permit. Israel frequently utilizes the lack of construction permits , which are rarely granted to Palestinians, as a pretext for demolishing Palestinian houses.

