Foreign Media Reports : Israel Strikes Assad Regime Military Target in Syria

13 hours ago Politics 522 Views

PNN/DAMASCUS /

Israeli forces reportedly struck Syrian army positions and destroyed them, western media said on Monday night.

Haaretz newspaper quoted Western sources as saying that Israeli warplanes bombed Syrian military positions and destroyed them near the Syrian capital Damascus.  The Syrian air defenses responded by firing several rockets at Israeli fighter jets, but no casualties were reported.

TO continue reading independent Palestinian News please  SHARE or DONATE to our support PNN campaign:

https://www.gofundme.com/PalestineNewsNetwork

All Rights Reserved © Palestine News Network 2015