The Israeli occupation Navy abducted five fishermen and seized their boats in Gaza

PNN/ Bethlehem/

The Israeli occupation Navy abducted five fishermen on Sunday evening and seized their boats in the sea northern of Gaza

The fisherman’s captain in Gaza, fisherman Amjad al-Shrafi, said that the occupation navy seized a fishing boat in the Sudanese Sea in northern Gaza, owned by fisherman Khamis Abu al-Sadiq.

He said that the occupation forces arrested the five fishermen working on the boat and took them to an unknown destination.

