Israeli occupation forces detained 22 Palestinians Monday morning

PNN/ Bethlehem/

The Israeli occupation forces (IOF) arrested 22 Palestinian including previously freed prisoners and Palestinians of families of martyrs during a raid in the West Bank Israeli forces also detained three Palestinian lawyers from Jerusalem, including the head of the legal unit at the Detainees Affairs Commission, Iyad Misk, according to the commission.

The detainees included a 14-year-old minor and three former prisoners from the Bethlehem district, according to the Palestinian Prisoner’s Society.

