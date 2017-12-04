Israeli forces seriously injured a Palestinian during clashes with settlers in Nablus

PNN/ Bethlehem/

A Palestinian was seriously injured by Israeli forces during clashes near the village of Qusra, south of Nablus West Bank.

Clashes erupted between Occupation forces and villagers after settlers came to the village and provoked Palestinians in the area. A number of Palestinians suffocated during clashes with the Israeli settlers

Israeli Forces deployed in the area to protect Israeli setters and fired live ammunition and teargas canisters to disperse the villagers, injuring one in the back with live fire and causing various suffocation cases, according to the official News Agency WAFA.

Last week a Palestinian farmer was killed in his land by Israeli settlers in Nablus.

