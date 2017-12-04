PNN/ Yemen/

Former Yemeni President Ali Abdullah Saleh was killed on Monday by gunmen of Ansar Allah al-Houthi group after the bombing of his home in the Yemeni capital of Sanaa.

The Yemeni interior ministry said in a brief statement,”The end of the treason militias and the killing of its leader,” referring to the General People Congress Party, which Saleh led.

Activists also published pictures and a video showing Saleh’s body as gunmen put it behind a wheel amid cheers, in a scene reminiscent of the death of former Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi in October 2011.

On Sunday evening, in a letter addressed to the Yemeni army and people, Salih officially announced the dissolution of the GPC’s partnership with the Huthis after what he called “folly committed actions by the Houthi group and the starving the people for their ambition and personal and narrow vision that Iran has drawn up for it. “

