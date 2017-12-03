Yemen’s Houthi said they fired a missile at a nuclear power plant in Abu Dhabi

PNN/ Bethlehem/

Yemen’s Houthi said that they fired a ballistic missile toward a nuclear power plant in Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates, the group’s television service reported on its affiliated TV without giving any evidence, “The missile force announces the launching of a winged cruise missile … toward the al-Barakah nuclear reactor in Abu Dhabi,” the website said.

There were no reports of any missiles reaching the UAE. The Iran-aligned Houthis control much of northern Yemen and had said Abu Dhabi which is a member of the Saudi coalition fighting against them since 2015, was a target for their missiles. Despite a devastating air campaign that has killed hundreds of civilians, the Houthis still control the capital, Sana’a, and territories in the north.

It is the second time this year the Houthis have said they have fired missiles toward the UAE. A few months ago they said they had “successfully” test fired a missile toward Abu Dhabi.