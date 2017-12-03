Palestine Monetary Authority held the Palestine International Banking Conference on Women Banking.

PNN/ Bethlehem/

Palestine Monetary Authority held the Palestine International Banking Conference 2017 on Women Banking.

Under the patronage and with the presence of Prime Minister Rami Hamdallah and with the participation of Governor of the Palestine Monetary Authority (PMA) Mr. Azzam Shawwa, the Palestine International Banking Conference 2017 inaugurated Monday morning in Jericho. Titled “Women Banking,” the conference was held by PMA in cooperation with the Association of Banks in Palestine (ABP), the International Finance Corporation (IFC) and the European Palestinian Credit Guarantee Foundation. In attendance of the conference were Governor of Jericho Majed Al-Fatyani, representatives of the banking system in Palestine on the regional and general managers’ level, representatives of Microfinance Institutions, heads of the Chambers of Commerce, economic experts, academicians from Palestinian universities and representatives of international institutions.

Speaking on behalf of President Mahmoud Abbas, Prime Minister Rami Hamdallah expressed his gratitude for the distinguished local and international experts for their valuable contribution to furthering women empowerment, facilitating women’s access to funding sources, accelerating growth and reducing poverty and unemployment.

The conference featured videos that highlighted the extent to which Palestinian women have benefited from the banking services provided by banks and credit institutions. It also featured a presentation by the Director of the PMA’s Market Conduct Department, Ali Faroun, on the current situation of Palestinian women in financial inclusion.

The conference included three sessions, the first one moderated by Mr. Mounir Kleibo, Representative of the International Labor Organization (ILO) in the Palestinian Territories. It tackled raising banking awareness and capacity building of women.

The recommendations included joint efforts to create a favorable environment as a requirement for women’s empowerment in banking and finance (public sector, private sector, women’s forums and associations and local and international organizations). Working with related stakeholders in enhancing financial and banking awareness campaigns. Developing specialized programs to build the capacities of businesswomen and entrepreneurs. Launching incentives packages aimed at service providers to motivate them to target women, developing banking services and products, as well as channels and innovative banking services targeted at women, and building the capacity of banking services providers to provide products and channels that meets the needs of the target group, and finally finding loan guarantee programs for women.

