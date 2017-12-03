Israeli Settlers Storm al-Aqsa Mosque and try going to the top of the Dome of the Rock

PNN/ Jerusalem/

Israeli settlers stormed Al-Aqsa Mosque the courtyard on Sunday morning. A number of settlers stormed the Mosque, through the Mugrabi Gate, under the protection of the Israeli police, which allowed them to go up to the Dome of the Rock.

Sources confirmed that Israeli police allowed a group of extremist settlers to go up to the top of the Dome of the Rock in a deliberate and provactive move.

Al-Aqsa Mosque guards prevented the extremist Israeli settlers from going to the top of the Islamic shrine as they are not allowed to. The Al-Aqsa guards tried to prevent the extremists from going to the top of the Dome, because they are not allowed to be present, as a step unusual and provocative by the Israeli police.

The Israeli police took the names of Al Aqsa Mosque guards who stopped the settlers from going to the top of the Dome, while the Israeli police summoned the male and female head of Al-Aqsa Mosque guards, Luay Abu Sa’ed and Zenat abu Sbieh to investigate with them.

Israeli settlers storm the al-Aqsa courtyards on a daily basis, but it is unusual for extremists to break into the Dome of the Rock.

The National Reconciliation Government called for urgent Arab, Islamic and international action to stop the intrusions of Al Aqsa Mosque, which the settlers carry out under the protection of the Israeli occupation forces.

Government spokesman, Yousef al-Mahmoud, said in a statement that the storming of the Dome of the Rock in the heart of Al-Aqsa Mosque under the protection and supervision of the occupation forces is a blatant insistence by the Israeli government to violate the sanctifies of the holiest Arab and Muslims shrines in the occupied Jerusalem, which violates all international laws, principles, ethics and humanitarian norms.

TO continue reading independent Palestinian News please SHARE or DONATE to our support PNN campaign:

https://www.gofundme.com/PalestineNewsNetwork