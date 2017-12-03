Israel plans expanding illegal west Bank settlement

PNN/ Bethlehem/

Israeli occupation authorities are planning to set up new large settlement on the western borders of the occupied West Bank, Israeli media reported on Wednesday.

According to Quds Press, the Israeli news website 0404 revealed that a special committee was assigned by the Israeli interior ministry six months ago to prepare for this plan.

The committee offered its recommendation, noting that the committee recommended bringing a number of settlements together to create a large settlement applicable for expansion.

According to the news website, the illegal settlements in question are Oranit, south of Qalqilia, Sheari Tikva, in the east, Etz Efraim, in the villages of Qalqilia and Elkana in the west of Salfit. Bringing these settlements together means including all the areas between them, where it had previously been impossible to construct. Practically, this means expanding these illegal settlements, the Israeli website commented, noting that up to $30m will be invested in the development of the new ‘city’.

As part of the recommendation, the committee said that these settlements cost a lot of money as each one of them has its own municipal council, but when brought together, they would constitute only one council and thus cutting the costs.This plan, the website said, was proposed several years ago and each time it was postponed; if approved, it would be the first settlement city in 20 years.

Quds Press said that the Israeli website referred to the settlement of Ariel, in the south of Nablus, as the last settlement city, which includes a university, culture center and mall.

The deputy Israeli foreign minister,Tzipi Hotovely, said that uniting the four settlements and turning them into one city is a “needed right step,” noting it is a clear message to the whole world that settlements are expanding.

