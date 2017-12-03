Kouchner: Israel needs peace with the Palestinians before thinking establishing an alliance with Arab states

WASHINGTON/PNN/

Jared Kushner, U.S. President Donald Trump’s son-in-law and senior adviser on Middle East peace, said during addressing the Saban Forum in Washington about the Trump administration’s peace efforts on Sunday that Israel needs to reach a peace deal with the Palestinians before it can form an alliance with the greater Arab world.

Discussing reports that Trump will announce plans to move the U.S. Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, Kushner said “the president will make his decision; he’s still looking at a lot of different facts. He’ll make sure he does that at the right time.”

Kushner said:”Trump has a very long career of accomplishing things that a lot of people think are impossible,” Kushner said. “The most recent example of that is the election.”

Kushner also said “We have an open and honest dialogue with both sides, our conversations have opened up a lot. I think there are a lot of instances of great trust between Israelis and Palestinians, but not along the leadership. I’ve seen a lot of cases of Israelis and Palestinians working together and having great relationships,” he added.

Kushner added that “I think that if we’re going to try and create more stability in the region as a whole, the Palestinian issue has to be solved.”

“Both sides really trust the president, and that’s very important. The fact that both sides trust him has been very important. As this process has gone through, our team has tried very hard to do a lot of listening – not just with Israelis, with Palestinians. [It] understands what their views and red lines are. We’ve done the same with different countries in the region. We’re trying to find a solution that comes from the region, not to impose.”

As Kushner told Saban, “We’ve been very focused on the deal, spending seven to eight months, and you see a lot of reasons why this has failed – there are a lot of distractions that come up.

“The Saudis care a lot about the Palestinian people, they believe the Palestinian people need to have hope and opportunity, and this has been a big priority for the king and the crown prince – finding a solution to this problem,”

Kushner added in a nod to the involvement of Saudi Arabia, with which Israel is reported to now have burgeoning ties.

“They’ve been very committed to doing that. Not just the Saudis – all the countries in the region,” Kushner said.

“The way that I try to define the president’s foreign policy objectives – peace and prosperity,” Kushner said. “He wants us to create as much peace and economic growth. This is very personal for him, and he sees it as integral to his values.”

Sources /News agencies/ Haaretz