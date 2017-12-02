Dr. Ashrawi denounces Giro d’Italia for presenting Jerusalem as a unified city under Israel’s sovereignty

Ramallah/PNN/

In response to media inquiries concerning Giro d’Italia bowing to pressure from Israel’s right-wing coalition government by deleting any reference to West Jerusalem on its website and using Jerusalem instead, PLO Executive Committee Member Dr. Hanan Ashrawi condemned such a move and said:“Giro d’Italia is assuaging Israel by presenting Jerusalem as a unified city under Israel’s sovereignty.

The Giro d’Italia European cycling tour scheduled to take place next May will only serve to legitimize the annexation of Jerusalem and to distort the authenticity and character of the city .

The international community does not recognize Israeli sovereignty over Jerusalem, and under international law and conventions, Israel’s annexation of East Jerusalem is unlawful and constitutes a direct violation of its obligations as a belligerent occupier.

By organizing such an event, Giro d’Italia is being complicit in Israel’s military occupation and its egregious violations of international law, conventions and consensus. We urge Giro d’Italia to stop placating Israel at the expense of our fundamental human rights and freedoms and to move the race outside of Israel.”