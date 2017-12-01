November 2017 Monthly Incitement Report: Netanyahu is responsible for generating a culture of hate and racism in Israel

Bethlehem/PNN/

In November 2017 Monthly Incitement Report issued by PLO Department of Culture and Information PLO Executive Committee Member Dr. Hanan Ashrawi said that the real incitement stems from Israel’s military occupation of Palestine and its enslavement of an entire nation.

She added that the Israeli hard line extremist government led by Benjamin Netanyahu is responsible for generating a culture of hate and racism in Israel, inciting violence and feeding extremism.

Updated monthly, this report includes samples of recent derogatory and inflammatory comments and incitement by Israeli government officials and leaders specifically meant to distort reality and mislead public opinion.”

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu: “Hebron is the city of Patriarchs. City of royalty. And the Jewish settlement in it is anchored with an ancient historical right as well as government decisions and international agreements of today. The Jewish nation continuously votes in favor of the continuation of the Jewish settlement in Hebron… We will carry on building [settlements].” (November 15, 2017).

Education Minister and Diaspora Affairs Minister Naftali Bennett : “…It’s not enough to move the embassy to Jerusalem. It’s now 50 years since we liberated Judea and Samaria [Occupied West Bank]. It’s time to recognize them as Israel. It’s time for sovereignty.” (November 20, 2017)

Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked : “A Palestinian state is no longer the only solution for peace in the Middle East. We think that a valid peace can be born from a position of strength, from building and strengthening the settlements in Judea and Samaria, and from encouraging economic peace and economic development of the Palestinian Authority.” (November 21, 2017)

Minister of Transportation Yisrael Katz : “I expect and believe that President Trump will correct the historical distortion and move the American Embassy as soon as possible to Jerusalem – the spiritual center and eternal capital of the Jewish people.” (November 21, 2017)

“In the meantime, we must strengthen our position in the city, which is constantly challenged, first and foremost by establishing the Greater Jerusalem metropolitan area, and connecting [the settlements of] Maaleh Adumim, Givat Ze’ev, Beitar Illit and Gush Etzion to the city.” (November 21, 2017)

“Those active in Palestinian anti-Zionist organizations don’t deserve to be given an educational and explanatory role on behalf of the State of Israel, in such an important field as road safety.” (November 8, 2017)

“The Palestinians and others who are trying to rewrite history with the constant desire to negate the connection and sever the bonds between the people of Israel and the Land of Israel and between the State of Israel and Jerusalem, our eternal capital, will not succeed.” (November 2, 2017)

“Jerusalem is the eternal capital of the people of Israel since King David established his residence, and it served as the capital of all the kings of the house of Judah. No one can sever the connection between the Jewish people and Greater Jerusalem, the eternal and united capital of the Jewish people for 3,000 years and forever!” (November 2, 2017)

“The embarrassing decisions made by UNESCO in the past year, which undermine the connection of the Jewish people to the heritage of our ancestors, the Western Wall, the Tomb of the Patriarchs, Rachel’s Tomb, and the historical sites in Judea and Samaria [Occupied West Bank], will be a sign of disgrace for this organization.” (November 2, 2017)

“The [settler] communities in the council have strategic and substantive importance, and it is important in every way to strengthen the place and its residents [settlers]. I will do everything necessary to strengthen the region. We are already planning to expand Route 60 within the five-year plan, and to plan additional and broad infrastructure in Judea and Samaria [Occupied West Bank]. Route 60 must provide modern, open, safe, and proper transportation.” (November 1, 2017)

Agriculture Minister Uri Ariel : “I want to say one thing: what [founders of the illegal outpost of the Oz Vegaon outpost] Yehudit Katzover and Nadia Matar and all their friends are doing is very important and dramatic. It’s time for sovereignty! This is the simple truth,” he declared, “between the sea and the Jordan, there will be only one state,” he said. “You must be asking about Transjordan? This, too, shall come to pass.” (November 13, 2017)

Social Equality Minister Gila Gamliel: “A Palestinian State is a dangerous idea for the State of Israel. Between the Jordan River and the sea there cannot, and must not, arise a Palestinian state. From my point of view, the most realistic alternative, and the only one under the existing circumstances, is Palestinian autonomy in Judea and Samaria [Occupied West Bank]. However, if it becomes clear that there is no alternative but to establish an actual Palestinian state, then this would be a regional problem, not just for Israel. Accordingly, it is appropriate that parts of the Arab countries, such as the Sinai Peninsula, should be considered.” (November 10, 2017)

Science and Technology Minister Ofir Akunis: “With all of my appreciation for the Trump administration, which I don’t hide… I can’t live with a document that talks about two states, and I will vote against it. I have a clear ideological stance… Many ministers agree.” (November 9, 2017)

Minister of “Jerusalem” Affairs and Minister of Environmental Protection Ze’ev Elkin: “Halas [enough] with the story of two states. There is no other option but the state of Israel, certainly between the Jordan [River] to the sea there will be one state.” (November 14, 2017)

Deputy Defense Minister Eli Ben-Dahan: “… The aerial photographs prove that these two [Palestinian] villages [of Um Jamil and Ein al Hilweh] were not there a few years ago, so do not tell me that they were there for generations. It’s an invention.” (November 15, 2017)

Knesset Speaker Yuli-Yoel Edelstein (Likud): “The State of Israel must promise its citizens that it will strive for peace with its neighbors and nurture all its residents without ceding parts of the homeland. The State of Israel must fortify its borders and continue the construction momentum in all of the Land of Israel, including the north, south, the Jordan Valley and Judea and Samaria [Occupied West Bank].” (November 7, 2017)

Knesset Member Oren Hazan (Likud Party): “We know only one thing and one thing only: The land of Israel belongs to the Jewish people and not to nobody else.” (November 21, 2017)

Knesset Member Moti Yogev (Jewish Home Party): “The 800 million promised now is important, but it is a paltry sum that does not fill the needs of the growing [settlement] communities in Judea and Samaria [Occupied West Bank]. We are approaching half a million residents.” (November 13, 2017)

“It is time to look at Judea and Samaria [Occupied West Bank] in a big way, to make master plans for Judea and Samaria. As in the rest of the country, [these should be] master plans that will provide solutions 30 and 50 years ahead in both the length and width of the roads that will connect Judea and Samaria to the rest of the country, including a plan for trains and other transportation elements. Investing millions for nothing, without a comprehensive view, will not help at all.” (November 13, 2017)

Head of the Jordan Valley Council David Elhayani : “It’s clear to all that the Jordan Valley will always be part of the State of Israel, and that the State of Israel includes the Jordan Valley.” (November 21, 2017)

Former Israeli Ambassador to the United Nations Dore Gold: “Israel will never give up Jerusalem. This was Israel’s choice and Jerusalem will continue to be the capital of Israel.” (November 8, 2017)

Right-wing activist Baruch Marzel: “I’ve noticed that the State of Israel has been deteriorating since the Elor Azariya affair. The time has come for the Israeli government to stop humiliating its victims and the people of Israel. The terrorist must not be treated. A terrorist must die as soon as he comes to harm Jews.” (November 21, 2017)

