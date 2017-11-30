Israeli parties seek Knesset approval of a law which calls for imprisonment of BDS activists

PNN/ Bethlehem/

Israeli parties seeking presenting a bill for arresting Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions (BDS) movement activists because of their call to boycott Israel.

Members of the Likud party and Kulanu party are working on getting the Knesset Legislation Committee approval to the law which calls for imprisonment of activists of the international boycott campaign.

According to what is proposed in the legislation, the period of imprisonment would be up to seven years, on the pretext that these activists harm Israel on more than one political and economic level and therefore there must be a a way by which they are held accountable.

Israel is also considering the possibility of pursuing these activists outside Israel, and that Israel demands all countries which it has relations with to hand them over.

In recent years, Israel has begun to impose measures and prosecutions for the BDS activists.Israel has been pursuing and following and trying to prevent them from entering Palestine.

TO continue reading independent Palestinian News please SHARE or DONATE to our support PNN campaign:

https://www.gofundme.com/PalestineNewsNetwork