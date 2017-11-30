Israeli Occupation Forces is changing its training methods to prepare for the next war in Lebano

PNN/ Bethlehem/

The Israeli Occupation Forces began changing its training methods to prepare for the next war in Lebanon, the Israeli first news channel reported.

In the past two years, research and tests have been conducted to ensure that Occupation forces are better suited in the wars they are to take.

These tests indicate that there is a need for different training, which is suitable for fighting in Lebanon, and thus the occupation army wants to adjust the failure and the problems and mistakes during the Second war on Lebanon.

Given the mountainous nature of Lebanon, the training of new forces will emphasize the development of an appropriate force to carry heavy loads when traveling on mountain roads and under the complicated topographic conditions.

TO continue reading independent Palestinian News please SHARE or DONATE to our support PNN campaign:

https://www.gofundme.com/PalestineNewsNetwork