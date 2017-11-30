Israel fires at Hamas positions after claims of Mortar Shells attacks from Gaza

PNN/ Gaza/

The Israeli occupation forces shelled the Gaza Strip border on Thursday under the pretext that Palestinians fired mortar shells at an Israeli military post,

Several mortar shells were fired at an Israeli military outpost near the northern Gaza Strip on Thursday causing material damage without causing any injuries, according to Israeli media.

The Occupation forces struck four Hamas positions, with tanks and aircraft, in Beit Hanun in northern Gaza in response to the mortar fire.

Earlier in the day, rocket alarm sirens went off in Israeli settlements near the Gaza border. However, The Israeli military later said the sirens were a false alarm.

TO continue reading independent Palestinian News please SHARE or DONATE to our support PNN campaign:

https://www.gofundme.com/PalestineNewsNetwork