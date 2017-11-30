Dr. Ashrawi meets with UK special Envoy for gender equality and with the Brazilian Representative

PNN/ Ramallah/

Dr. Ashrawi received the Foreign and Commonwealth Office’s Special PLO Executive Committee Member Dr. Hanan Ashrawi, Brazilian Representative Francisco Mauro Brasil de Holanda and Rodolfo Ribeiro of the Brazilian Representative Office in Ramallah.

PLO Department of Culture and Information published details about the meeting in which they wrote:

“Executive Committee, Member Dr. Hanan Ashrawi, received the Foreign and Commonwealth Office’s Special Envoy for Gender Equality Joanna Roper CMG at the PLO Headquarters in Ramallah and welcomed her to Palestine. Ms. Roper was accompanied by British Deputy Consul General James Downer and British Consulate staff.

At the start of the meeting, both parties discussed Ms. Roper’s role as the Special Envoy for Gender Equality and the important mandate of her post that empowers and provides safety and security for girls and women around the world and promotes equal rights for them.

Dr. Ashrawi provided a brief history of the women’s movement in Palestine and highlighted the movement’s resilience and persistence in combating colonization and patriarchy.

Dr. Ashrawi stressed, “The totality of women’s issues must always be addressed in the context of the injustice and violence of the military occupation and the different forms of oppression and exclusion suffered by the Palestinian people as a whole. The international community should assume its legal and moral responsibilities to curb such cruel violations and safeguard the fundamental human rights and freedoms of the Palestinian people, including peace and security for women.”

Domestically, Dr. Ashrawi affirmed “the importance of a review of laws and legislation to ensure parity and justice for women as guaranteed by the Palestinian Declaration of Independence and the Basic Law. There is also a need for the consolidation of a judicial system of oversight and accountability. Furthermore, the review must also be conducted to guarantee compliance and consistency with our international obligations, specifically in relation to the UN Convention of the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination Against Women (CEDAW) and UN Security Council Resolution 1325 on Women, Peace and Security (2000) and other agreements and conventions to which we acceded.”

Both parties also agreed on the important role that women play in ensuring justice and peace and the imperative of supporting and enabling women’s participation in all sectors of Palestinian life.

In addition, Dr. Ashrawi conducted a separate meeting with Brazilian Representative Francisco Mauro Brasil de Holanda.

The Representative presented Dr. Ashrawi with a message from the Brazilian President Michel Temer and a statement from Permanent Representative of Brazil to the UN Mauro Vieira marking International Solidarity with the Palestinian People which will be issued later today.

Dr. Ashrawi discussed the deteriorating conditions on the ground and Israel’s willful destruction of the two-state solution and the chances for peace.

Both parties reviewed the latest political, global and regional developments, in particular the role of Latin American countries regarding Palestine and peacemaking.

Dr. Ashrawi raised the issue of the negative role of Israel at the UN and its blatant attempts to neutralize countries that have supported Palestine, as well as declared American intentions to present a peace initiative in the near future.

The discussion assessed the internal situation in Palestine and the necessary steps to achieve reconciliation and to guarantee the success of holding elections and the rejuvenation of the political system in Palestine.

The meeting also examined relations between Palestine and Brazil and Brazil’s current medical projects in Gaza and its restoration initiatives in Bethlehem.”

