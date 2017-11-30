Israeli settlers shot dead a Palestinian farmer in Nablus

PNN/ Bethlehem/

A Palestinian farmer was shot dead by Israeli settlers while he was working in his land near the village of Qusra, south of Nablus in the West Bank.

Israeli settlers reportedly opened fire at Mahmoud Zaal Odeh, in his forties, injuring him seriously. He was announced dead a few minutes later.

This is not the first time a Palestinian is killed by illegal Israeli settlers. On May 18, an Israeli settler shot and killed a 23-year-old Palestinian during a protest in Huwwata, to the south of Nablus,

In 2016 alone, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) documented 107 settler attacks on Palestinians and their properties in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, according to WAFA News Agency.

Large forces of the occupation army stormed the village and deployed reinforcements around the village and around the cave where the settlers were detained. The Israeli army claimed that a group of settlers was near the village of Qusra where Palestinians throw rocks at them.

المستوطنين الذين تم حجزهم داخل مغاره في منطقة راس النخل وقد اوسعوهم الشبان ضربا مبرحاً وعددهم ما يقارب 15 مستوطن وجاء الجيش الاسرائيلي لحمايتهم وما زالو محتجزين لغاية اللحظة . Posted by ‎قصرة الآن Qusra Now‎ on Thursday, November 30, 2017

