PCHR releases report on Israeli violations international law and international humanitarian law

Palestinian Center for Human Rights in Gaza released a report on its monitoring of Israeli violations of international law and international humanitarian law during the period of 23 – 28 November 2017 in which they wrote:

4 Civilians, including 2 children and international activist, were wounded in the West Bank and Gaza Strip.

Israeli forces conducted 68 incursions into Palestinian communities in the West Bank and 5 similar incursions in Jerusalem.

44 civilians, including 12 children and 2 women, were arrested.

12 of them, including 6 children, were arrested in Jerusalem and its suburbs.

Israeli authorities continue to make a Jewish majority in occupied East Jerusalem.

A house in Beit Hanina was demolished, and another civilian was forced to self-demolish his house in Um Touba village.

8 civilians’ cars were confiscated from Beit Xa village while construction materials and fuels were entered only in coordination with the civil administration.

Israeli forces continued to target the Palestinian fishermen in the Gaza Strip Sea.

3 shooting incidents targeting the Palestinian fishing boats occurred in the Northern Gaza Strip, but no casualties were reported.

Israeli forces turned the West Bank into cantons and continued to impose the illegal closure on the Gaza Strip for the 10 th

Dozens of temporary checkpoints were established in the West Bank and others were re-established to obstruct the movement of Palestinian civilians.

5 Palestinian civilians, including 2 children, were arrested at the checkpoints in the West Bank.

Shooting:

During the reporting period, Israeli forces wounded 2 Palestinian civilians, including a child, and an intentional activist in the West Bank while wounded a child in the Gaza Strip. In the Gaze Strip, They also continued to chase Palestinian fishermen in the Sea.

In the West Bank, on 24 November 2017, A German activist was wounded with a bullet to the right side of his back while participating in Ni’lin weekly protest, west of Ramallah.

On 26 November 2017, 2 Palestinian civilians, including a child, were wounded when Israeli forces opened fire at dozens of students in al-‘Aroub refugee camp, north of Hebron, as the latter organized a peaceful protest in commemoration of the killing of child Khalid al-Jawabrah near the bypass road in the vicinity of the refugee camp.

In the same context, Israeli forces continued to use force against the protests organized by Palestinian civilians and international human rights defenders against the annexation wall, confiscation of lands and crimes of settlement expansion. During the reporting period, dozens of Palestinian civilians, international human rights defenders and Israelis organized protests in Ni’lin and Bil’in villages, west of Ramallah, al-Nabi Saleh village, northwest of the city, and Kafer Qadoum village, northeast of Qalqiliyah, in protest against the annexation wall and settlement activities. Israeli forces forcibly dispersed the protests. As a result, many of the protesters suffered tear gas inhalation while others sustained bruises due to being beaten up by the Israeli soldiers.

In the Gaza Strip, the border areas with Israeli witnessed protests against the ongoing and unjust Israeli closured against the Gaza population. During those protests, the Israeli forces used forces against the protesters. as a result, a child was wounded, east of Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip.

In the Gaza Strip, as part of targeting fishermen in the sea, PCHR monitored the Israeli naval forces’ escalation against fishermen in the Gaza Sea although it was announced that the Gaza fishermen are allowed to sail to 9 nautical miles instead of 6. This proves that the Israeli forces continue their policy of targeting fishermen in their livelihoods. During the reporting period, Israeli gunboats chased fishing boats and opened fire at them 3 times; 1 of them in the north-western Beit Lahia and the others in the western Soudaniyah area, west of Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip.

For full report: http://pchrgaza.org/en/?p=9893

