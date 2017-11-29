Bethlehem Celebrates Smart Water System SCADA

PNN/ Bethlehem/

Bethlehem Water supply and Sewage Authority celebrated finishing its Smart Water Project to introduce the water control system (SCADA) in the areas where it provides its services. The ceremony was held at the Jacir Palace Hotel in Bethlehem. The ceremony was attended by Deputy Minster, Mohammed Jabareen, Bethlehem Mayor, Anton Salman, General Director of Public Affairs in Bethlehem Mohammed Al Jaafari, Mayor of Beit Jala Nicola Khamis, Mayor of Beit Sahour Jihad Khair, General Manger of the Bethlehem Water Authority Engineer Akram Nassar, The Italian Consul General in Jerusalem, the President of Italian Municipalities, and an Italian delegation and representatives of various ministries and institutions.

Nassar and thanked the attendees for coming to the ceremony of the SCADA project. This project which is a Palestinian- Italian cooperation project will allow monitoring the pipeline network, pressure and reservoirs, monitoring of pumps, monitoring of sewage stations and collecting data based on intelligent systems. Nassar thanked the Municipal Support Fund and the Mayor of Turin and all companies, staff and technical staff from the Water Authority.

Bethlehem Mayor, Anton Salman, stressed the depth of the relationship between Bethlehem and the Italian municipalities that is based on cultural, historical and religious aspects, pointing out that their cooperation on the establishment of a sewage network in Bethlehem goes back to 1990 which contributed to the disposal of wastewater.

He explained that this is a continuation of this relationship, as it will contribute to solving many problems, stressing that it is one of several projects adopted by the Italian government to support the Palestinian people. Salman thanked the people and the Italian government for their continued support to the Palestinian people. Salman also referred to the relationship between Bethlehem Municipality and the Municipality of Turin, which provided a lot of support and contribution to the development of the services and work of the Municipality of Bethlehem.