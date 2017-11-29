After Israeli Supreme Court Decision: Israeli Forces removed an illegal building on a Private Palestinian land

PNN/ Bethlehem/

The Israeli occupation forces removed the second building which is an illegally-built carpentry workshop that is one of 17 building to be evacuated and demolished by next March in the illegal Elazar settlement. These structures are build on Palestinian lands, the demolishing came after the Israeli Supreme Court ruled that the building was among 17 that were built illegally on private Palestinian land and had to be torn down.

The Israeli settlers in Elazar in Gush Etzion, gathered near the structure, turned over vehicles and burned tires in order to prevent Israeli forces from reaching the wood carpentry workshop.

The representative of the Colonization and Wall Resistance Comission, Hassan Brigia said in a statement to PNN, that the removal came after the owner of the land, Ali Musa Abu al-Hatab, from al-Khader, south of Bethlehem, succeeded in getting this decision from Supreme Court.

Brigia said that another Palestinian from al-Khader, Ibrahim Sulaiman Sbeih manged to get a decision from the Supreme Court, under which four mobile homes were removed from his land in Wad al-Ghuwayt area, west of the city.

In a series of repeated attempts by the occupation authorities to show their desire to evacuate the settlement houses within the framework of its policies to deceive the world public opinion.

Last December, the Civil Administration removed a memorial dedicated to an IOF soldier Emmanuel Moreno, who was killed in Lebanon.

Apart from the memorial and the tunnel, there are 15 settlement buildings built on privately owned lands, which they Supreme Court ordered their eviction and demolition.

IOF said , “In accordance with orders from the political leadership, security forces have begun demolition the illegal structure in Netiv Ha’avot,”

