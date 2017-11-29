Israeli Occupation Forces Source: The Palestinian Information Center

23 Palestinians detained in Israeli Forces night raids to Palestinians cities

PNN/ Bethlehem/

Amid clashes and military reinforcements, Israeli occupation forces (IOF) arrested  23 Palestinians in Nablus, Ramallah and Hebron, and raided other areas in the West Bank.

The occupation forces claimed that the children games store they raided in Jenin, sells weapons under the guise of children games and that they found inside it 15 weapons.

Eyewitnesses reported that a large forces of the Israeli occupation forces stormed and arrested one Palestinian from the old Askar refugee camp, east of Nablus and they arrested two others from the New Askar refugee camp.

Israeli occupation forces stormed Tal village, west of Nablus and Israeli soldiers spread in several places in the village.

In Nablus also in Burqa town, they arrested a previously released prisoner after raiding his family’s house.

In Ramallah, the Israeli forces arrested another two one of them previous released prisoner.

In Hebron, the occupation forces arrested another Palestinian from Al-Arroub refugee camp, north of Hebron.

 

 

