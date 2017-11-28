More Palestinians detained in IOF night raids in West Bank cities

PNN/Bethlehem/

Israeli occupation forces (IOF) arrested six Palestinians during raids in several areas in the West Bank.

An occupation force arrested a freed prisoner in an ambush near the Za’tara checkpoint. He was with 5 young men they were all taken to an unknown destination.

Another previously detained prisoner who spent nearly 15 years in prison, was arrested again at a checkpoint between Nablus and Jenin.

In Beit Fajar town, Israeli forces raided and searched a number of houses, they demolished houses belonging to Ibrahim Abu Habis Direya. They also gave notes to a freed prisoner to go to their intelligence for interrogation.

In Jenin, occupation forces arrested another Palestinian after his house was raided in the town of Burqin in Jenin.

Tulkarm city and Shu’fat refugee camp north of occupied Jerusalem were also raided last night.