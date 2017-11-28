Israel threats that Nasrallah will be a target in its next war

PNN/ Bethlehem/

Amid rising tension and Israeli threats of a new war against Lebanon, Israel has threatened that Hassan Nasrallah, the head of Lebanon’s resistance movement, will be a target of assassination in its next war.

The Israeli military’s chief spokesman, Ronen Manelis said on Monday, “We are also active in this theater, and it is an operational theater in every respect. Just in the past few weeks, we’ve taken a great many actions that caused consternation on the other side. He added that,“There won’t be a clear victory picture in the text war, though it’s clear that Nasrallah is a target,”

Intelligence and operational capabilities and firepower will determine that if it is difficult in Israel it will be much more difficult in Lebanon.