Israeli Occupation Forces detains 18 Palestinians in violent night raids

PNN/Bethlehem/

The Israeli occupation forces (IOF) continued their attacks overnight on Palestinian cities, villages and refugee camps. Last night raids, searches and intimidation of Palestinian citizens included arresting 18 Palestinians in the West Bank and Jerusalem.

They arrested 14 Palestinians in the West Bank. From Dura in Hebron, they arrested a previous prisoner, and his son.

In Bethlehem, the occupation forces arrested two young Palestinians, both from al-Khader village in Bethlehem after they stormed the city at dawn today.

In Ramallah, Israeli forces arrested one Palestinian from Beituniya, west of Ramallah, and another two from al-Amari refugee camp.

In the northern West Bank, Israeli occupation forces arrested two Palestinians from Jalameh area near Jenin. They also arrested another two from Tulkarem near Nablus.

The Israeli forces also carried out raids and searches of houses in Azzun village east of Qalqiliya.

Following their raids and storming of houses in the occupied Jerusalem, they physically attacked and arrested 5 Palestinians, 4 of them from the same family.

Clashes broke out in the city of Al-Bireh, IOF stormed local shops and confiscated recordings of surveillance cameras.