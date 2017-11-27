Israeli Settlers with Israeli Forces storming Al-Aqsa mosque courtyard.

53 extremist Israeli settlers storm Al-Aqsa Mosque under IOF protection

PNN/ Jerusalem/

Israeli settlers and Israeli Forces continue their violations of the sanctity of Holy places in Palestine as the continue to storm them almost on a daily basis.

Israeli settlers on Monday stormed into  Al-Aqsa Mosque, from  al-Mughrabi Gate, under strict security protection from the Israeli occupation forces. The Israeli police imposed restrictions on the worshipers entering  Al-Aqsa Mosque, especially at al-Silsila gate.

The Israeli police provided full protection to the extremists settlers starting from entrance of al Mughrabi Gate, as they raided  Al-Aqsa courtyards and as they were leaving the gate.

According to the Department of Islamic Waqf in occupied Jerusalem, at 10:30 am the Israeli police closed al-Mughrabi Gate as the 57 jewish settlers stormed in accompanied by 3 members of the Israeli police. They walked the courtyard of the mosque, and received explanations about the alleged “structure” and history.

On Friday and Saturday specifically, Al-Aqsa Mosque is subjected to a series of extremist intrusions during the morning and afternoon periods in an attempt to impose the temporal and spatial division plan of the mosque.

 

 

