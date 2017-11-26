Palestinian forced to demolish his own house under Israeli pressure

PNN/Jerusalem/

Another Palestinian citizen from Jerusalem forced to demolish his own house under Israeli pressure.

Jamal Omar Abu Tayer, from Um Tuba town, southeast of Jerusalem, another Palestinian to demolish his house yesterday under pressure from the Israeli Municipality in Jerusalem under the pretext of building without a permit.

The house where a family of five lives is only 40 square meters in size, with two rooms, a kitchen and a bathroom. Abu Tayer evacuated the contents of his home and demolished it himself, in order to avoid paying the demolition allowance for the Israeli municipality, which is very expensive.

The Applied Research Institute – Jerusalem (ARIJ) found that the procedures to apply for Israeli-issued building permits were lengthy, sometimes lasting for several years, while the application costs could reach up to 300,000 shekels ($79,180).